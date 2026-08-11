Louis van Gaal speaks plainly about the Netherlands job: ‘With this squad...’

Louis van Gaal has still not been approached by the KNVB, as he said himself in an interview with Voetbal International. The association are still searching for Ronald Koeman's successor.

Last Tuesday, De Telegraaf reported that Van Gaal is open to a fourth spell as Netherlands head coach, despite the KNVB already being close to an agreement with Michael Reiziger.

According to VI, Reiziger has heard nothing more from the KNVB since then. And despite the silence from Zeist, Van Gaal says nobody has approached him about the job.

"I always want to help the KNVB, and I do see possibilities," Van Gaal begins. "I think the Netherlands can become European or world champions with this squad."

"But there has been no contact. I don't know what the KNVB want. Apparently there is very little enthusiasm for the job, and then my name comes up again," he continues.

"I have already been head coach of the Dutch national team three times. If I am going to do something, it will probably be abroad. Though you never know. I feel fitter than in 2022," he concludes.