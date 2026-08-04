Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation, the agency representing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, has lit the fuse on fresh speculation over the Brazilian's future. He posted the moment he touched down at Heathrow, writing: "London, here I come. Let's go!" The message landed as rumours of Arsenal's interest in the winger continue to swirl.

Spanish newspaper AS report that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown serious interest in signing Vinicius. Arteta has reportedly assured the player he would be central to the side should he move to the Emirates, and that gives this surprise visit by the agent to the British capital real significance.

The timing could hardly be sharper. Vinicius, 26, returned to Real Madrid training on Monday after a holiday that followed his World Cup exertions. His future at the Bernabeu, though, remains clouded by huge question marks.

His contract with Real Madrid runs out in June 2027, and the two parties have yet to strike a renewal deal despite intermittent talks over recent months. That leaves the Royal club in a tricky spot, one that could push them to sell this summer rather than lose him for nothing in a year's time.

Less than a month remains before the summer transfer window closes. Vinicius has slotted into new manager Jose Mourinho's line-up, but his situation looks like it needs an urgent answer in the coming days.

Real Madrid's management face three possible scenarios. They could nail down a renewal and end the uncertainty. They could cash in now to avoid losing him for free in 2027. Or they could sit tight and gamble on him running down his deal before walking away for nothing in June 2027.

Few players have shone brighter for Real Madrid in recent years than Vinicius. Yet his relationship with the club has frayed noticeably since Kylian Mbappe arrived and became the team's headline act. That shift has prompted the Brazilian to demand financial terms matching those handed to the Frenchman, and so far the club have refused.