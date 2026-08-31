Liverpool pay enormous fee and unveil Barcola

Bradley Barcola is officially a Liverpool player. The Premier League giants announced on Monday that the forward has joined from Paris Saint-Germain after coming through his medical and signing a multi-year contract.

"It is a great honour to be able to play for Liverpool. I am very happy. It has taken a long time, but I am incredibly happy that I can now play for Liverpool. The only thing I want is to be on the pitch and play," Barcola beams on the club website of his new employers.

"I hope to achieve great things. First of all, to win the Premier League, that is one of the biggest dreams of my life. I want to achieve that and be part of this team for a long time. That is also why I signed a long-term contract. I hope that will happen," the ambitious forward adds.

Meanwhile, PSG posted a message of thanks to Barcola on their website. "Paris Saint-Germain warmly thank Bradley for his three seasons at the club. He arrived in Paris at the age of 20, made enormous progress, won 13 trophies and helped write one of the most beautiful chapters in the history of Paris Saint-Germain."

"Thanks to his talent and the emotions he stirred among the fans, Bradley will continue to live on in the hearts of Parisians. The club wish him all the very best for the rest of his career and every success in his new colours," PSG's hierarchy said.

In England, reports say Liverpool are paying €123 million, with the fee able to rise to €144 million through bonuses. That leaves it just short of the record fee, as €145 million was paid for Alexander Isak.

Before that, Liverpool were still considering a combined deal with Ibrahim Mbaye, but Aston Villa signed the Senegalese right winger on Friday evening for €55 million.

Across his spell with the French giants, Barcola played 152 matches. He scored 39 goals, provided 37 assists and won the Champions League twice with the club.