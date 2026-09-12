Liverpool disappoint badly and drop points for the third time in four matches

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Fulham on Saturday afternoon in a hugely disappointing game at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch both started for Liverpool. Jeremie Frimpong and Cody Gakpo had to settle for places on the bench, though both came on in the second half. Gakpo was used on the right wing. Kenny Tete also appeared as a substitute for Fulham.

Fulham struggled to get a grip on the match. Alexander Isak fired wide and Víctor Muñoz also had a chance, but Liverpool rode their luck more than once at the other end.

Then Alisson Becker tried to play Gravenberch in just in front of his own penalty area under heavy pressure. It nearly went badly wrong. Gonzalo García got his shot away, but the impressive Jérémy Jacquet cleared off the line. Antonee Robinson also got into a promising position, only to head wide.

After the break, Liverpool knew they had to change their approach, but the Reds still looked painfully laboured. Gakpo and Frimpong could do little to shift the pattern after coming on.

By the closing stages, Fulham arguably had the stronger claim to the win. Joshua King forced Alisson into a fine save, and there was still one more big chance to come. In stoppage time, Isak had a huge headed opportunity but sent his effort wide.

That makes it three Premier League draws already for Liverpool. They only beat Ipswich Town last week (0-2). Fulham, meanwhile, picked up their first point of the season.