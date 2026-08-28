Liverpool completely out of nowhere outdone in battle for PSG forward

Aston Villa are set to strengthen their squad with Ibrahima Mbaye, according to The Athletic. The right winger is moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Birmingham for €55 million.

Villa had still been in talks with AC Milan and Rafael Leão over a possible move for the Portuguese, but he has chosen Galatasaray instead.

That forced Villa to move quickly, and they reached a deal for Mbaye. The winger only turned 18 recently, and Villa were not the only club to rate him highly. Liverpool were also interested.

Liverpool were considering a combined deal with Bradley Barcola. They had been in talks with PSG over a move for the pair, but have now missed out.

Mbaye came through the PSG academy. At 18, he already has 15 caps for Senegal. He has scored four times in those matches.

For PSG's first team, the right winger played 42 times. He scored four goals for the French giants and also provided four assists.