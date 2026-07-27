Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain forward

Liverpool are in talks with Bradley Barcola's representatives and Paris Saint-Germain, journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland has said on X. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the PSG forward does not want to extend his contract at PSG, and Liverpool now sense an opportunity.

According to Plettenberg, Barcola is Liverpool's top target in the summer transfer window. Andoni Iraola's club want to sign the winger before Deadline Day, which in England is 1 September.

Any deal for Barcola would be complicated. Plettenberg says the finances will be key. According to Transfermarkt, the PSG player is worth €90 million.

Last season, though, the 23-year-old left winger was not an undisputed starter under coach Luis Enrique. In PSG's biggest matches, Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got the nod out wide.

That is why Barcola had already been heavily linked with a move, and the fact his contract runs until mid-2028 did little to quieten the rumours over a departure from Paris. Now that Barcola has decided not to extend his contract, journalist Ben Jacobs says PSG are likely to try to sell him.

Various English media outlets claim PSG are asking for the equivalent of more than €160 million for Barcola. The forward would be open to a top move to Liverpool.

A left-footed winger, Barcola would become a rival for Cody Gakpo if he joins. The Netherlands international is still a Liverpool player for now, although rumours persist that he could leave this summer.