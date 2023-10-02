How to watch live sports on Paramount+: UEFA Champions League, NFL, boxing with SHOWTIME and more

Everything you need to know about what and where you can catch live sports on the streaming service

Paramount+ launched in the United States in 2014 and in addition to films and TV programs, it offers a wide variety of sports.

This make make it a compelling subscription for those who are looking for value for money - particularly for those who enjoy their soccer just as much as watching the latest blockbuster movie.

So, let's get into it...

What sports are available on Paramount+?

Paramount+ offers subscribers coverage of multiple leagues and sports, so most fans will want to check to see if their team has a game on the service.

Soccer Scottish Professional Football League, Series A, AFC Asian Qualifiers, AFC Champions League, AFC Women's Asian Cup, Argentina Liga Professional de Futbol, Barclay's Women's Super League, Brazil Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A, Women's World Cup Qualifiers, The Women's Cup, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Concacaf Nations League, Concacaf Qualifiers, Concacaf Women's Championship, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Youth League Football NFL, college football Basketball NCAA Golf PGA Championship Boxing SHOWTIME Championship Boxing MMA Bellator

Soccer on Paramount+

Soccer enthusiasts will likely be most excited by the wide range of coverage available through Paramount+.

Most notably, Paramount+ carries exclusive rights to the most prestigious competition in soccer, the UEFA Champions League game.

The Champions League regularly sees the best European teams battle it out and delivers some of the most exciting intriguing matches on the soccer calendar.

With leagues and competitions in Europe, Asia and South America, it's safe to say Paramount+ has something for almost every soccer fan.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer in the 2023-24 season

Football on Paramount+

American football watchers also have plenty to watch on the service. There are live streams of NFL games available to all US subscribers every Sunday.

These games are the same as those that are available on your local CBS station, and as a result, blackout restrictions apply. In short, if a game is broadcasted locally in your market, it is unlikely you’ll find it on Paramount+.

For those who enjoy the narratives that go on behind the action, Paramount+ has Inside the NFL. The weekly program covers the big stories behind the games.

College football fans can also watch the coverage provided by their local CBS station on the streaming service. This includes live matches of military academy games.

Upcoming NFL on CBS TV schedule

Date Game Time Sun Oct 1 Miami @ Buffalo 13:00 Sun Oct 1 Denver @ Chicago 13:00 Sun Oct 1 Baltimore @ Cleveland 13:00 Sun Oct 1 Pittsburgh @ Houston 13:00 Sun Oct 1 Las Vegas @ LA Chargers 16:05

Basketball on Paramount+

Similar to the football offering on Paramount+ gives subscribers CBS’ coverage of college basketball. Perhaps most impressively, this offering includes the annual NCAA men's March Madness tournament.

*Every game of this tournament is available but it comes at a cost as it is only available to premium subscribers.

Golf on Paramount+

As a result of CBS’ coverage of the PGA Golf Tour events, Paramount+ subscribers can stream the games they’ll usually find on the TV on the move. The offer includes weekend rounds of both the Masters and PGA Championship.

Boxing on Paramount+

Those who enjoy seeing heavyweights slug it out will find entertainment on Paramount+. Boxing is available on the service with Showtime Championship Boxing. Although some matches will be available for free, there are also pay-per-view (PPV) matches as well.

Paramount+ compared to other sports streaming services

It is difficult to compare the service to purely sports-focused offerings, because of the entertainment it also offers subscribers. For those that are primarily interested in sports, it is worth comparing Paramount Plus to other streamers.

Largely, Paramount+ is good value for money for those who want a hybrid of sport and entertainment.

Paramount+ ESPN+ FuboTV Monthly Price $7.99/mo $10.99/mo $79.99/mo Offline Downloads Yes No No On-demand downloads Yes Yes Yes Live sports streaming Yes Yes Yes Entertainment Yes No Yes

The Bottom Line

Paramount Plus offers excellent soccer coverage as well as a well-rounded selection of other sports.

Combined with its growing entertainment library and relatively low cost, this will be enough to encourage many to try the subscription service. Those who are unsure can also try a seven-day free trial at the moment, and this will likely give potential subscribers the insight they need to make a decision.

You can find out more about Paramount Plus and how it adds to your current sports packages here.