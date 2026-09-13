Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami on Saturday night into Sunday. It looked like the winner, but Nashville had other ideas. The MLS Eastern Conference leaders levelled in stoppage time for 2-2.

Inter Miami had won only one of their last six matches before the meeting with Nashville. That left Messi and company well adrift in the race for top spot.

After just four minutes, the home side went behind, but they hit back, with Messi among the scorers. The Argentine star found the net from the edge of the penalty area. It was goal number 99 in 114 matches for Inter Miami.

For a long time, Inter Miami looked set to get back to winning ways. Then came a huge blow when Sam Surridge tapped in for 2-2 in added time. Nashville therefore stay nine points clear of the chasing Florida side, with nine rounds of matches still to go.

Messi tops the MLS scoring charts in 2026 with nineteen goals. It is also the third season in a row in which the 39-year-old playmaker has reached at least ten goals on American soil.