Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has regained his scoring touch in the best possible way, putting his international disappointments behind him after the dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup slipped through his fingers.

The Polish national team reached the final of the European play-offs for the World Cup, where they faced Sweden on home soil. After an evenly matched and thrilling encounter, Arsenal star Viktor Gyökéris snatched a 3-2 victory for Sweden in the dying moments of the match to secure their qualification.

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Lewandowski’s situation was quite different tonight, as he was the one to play the role of the ‘killer’, breaking Atlético Madrid’s resistance with a late goal in the 87th minute to give Barça a 2-1 win and extend their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to seven points.

With this goal, the Polish striker took his tally to 117 goals for Barcelona, equalling the record set by Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov for the club, according to statistics from the Mr Sheph account, which specialises in Spanish football.

According to the same source, Lewandowski and Stoichkov are tied in 14th place on the Catalan club’s all-time goalscorers list.

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However, Lewandowski has achieved this tally in just 185 matches, whereas the former Bulgarian star reached it in 255 matches.

This difference reflects the exceptional scoring efficiency of the 37-year-old Polish veteran, who continues to perform at a high level under Hansi Flick, particularly in the season’s decisive final matches – a fact that could change Barcelona’s views on his future.

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