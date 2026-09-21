The debate over where the 2030 World Cup final will be hosted remains more open than ever.

Spain looked the near-certain choice at first, with the Santiago Bernabeu the frontrunner and the Spotify Camp Nou an alternative. Now the new Grand Stade Hassan II in Morocco looks an increasingly likely venue for the showpiece.

Sport newspaper published statements by Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Moroccan Football Federation, who revealed his country's intentions to host the grand final.

Lekjaa confirmed that the Grand Stade Hassan II will hold more fans than either the Spotify Camp Nou or the Santiago Bernabeu. The stadium in Benslimane will pack in 115,000 spectators, against 105,000 at Barcelona's ground and around 78,000 at Real Madrid's.

Speaking at an electoral event for the Authenticity and Modernity Party, a few days before the Moroccan legislative elections, Lekjaa confirmed: "We will mobilise all institutions and all Moroccans so that Morocco hosts the 2030 World Cup final, whether people like it or not."

Around 10 days ago, Lekjaa had already gone as far as to confirm that Benslimane would have the honour of organising the 2030 World Cup final.

There is another key argument in Morocco's favour. The stadium will be ready before the Spotify Camp Nou, allowing it to be tested by hosting major events first.

Builders expect the Grand Stade Hassan II to be fully completed by 2027, at an estimated cost exceeding 450 million euros.

Don't expect answers soon, though. FIFA's final decision may not come until next year or even 2028, with Spain and Morocco among the countries in the running to host the final match.

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