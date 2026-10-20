Legal interpretation: why did the Barcelona star escape a sending-off against Paris Saint-Germain?

A controversial refereeing incident marred the first half of Tuesday night's clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Barça travelled to Paris for the third round of the league phase.

In the 40th minute, trailing to Désiré Doué's goal, Barça carved the hosts open. Pedri slid a superb pass through to send Fermín López one-on-one with Paris goalkeeper Safonov.

López tried to dink the ball over him, but Safonov got a block in, and the loose ball dropped between the Barça man and Paris defender Pacho.

As the pair challenged for it, Fermín caught Pacho in the face with his boot while trying to play the ball, the defender having ducked low to meet it with his head.

Referees halted play to treat Pacho as the Paris players surrounded the officials, furious that Fermín escaped punishment.

"Archivo VAR", a network that specialises in refereeing incidents, waded in with its own analysis.

The account posted on "X": "Should the video technology (VAR) have intervened in the incident that occurred between Pacho and Fermín?"

It added: "The answer is no. The defender is the one who lowered his head to waist level, which put his physical safety at risk."

The verdict was emphatic: "The International Football Association Board (IFAB) classifies this action as dangerous play on the part of the defender."







