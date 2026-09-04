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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Left-wing dilemma: Inzaghi reveals his plan to combine Martinelli and Somerville

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
C. Summerville
S. Inzaghi
G. Martinelli
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
Italy
Brazil

The Italian coach answers the question of Al-Hilal's fans

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian head coach of Al-Hilal, has revealed his plan to pair Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli with Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, given their ability to operate more on the left flank.

Martinelli made his Al-Hilal debut off the bench during Friday evening's 2-0 win over Al-Shabab in the Riyadh derby at the SHG Arena, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Asked in the post-match press conference which player would take the right wing in the coming matches between Summerville and Martinelli, Inzaghi replied: "Both players can play on the right side with complete ease."

He explained: "Today we brought Martinelli in on the right, and after (Sabri) Dahl came on I sent him to play on the left side, and they will be rotated in the upcoming matches."

On the position he needs, he explained: "The market is still open, and the sporting management is doing a great job in the transfer market. We have a need in the defensive line, and we are working on that."

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS

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Inzaghi returned to the match itself, saying: "We were very focused, we came out strong and controlled the atmosphere of the match. We came back from the Al-Ahli fixture with our energy drained, and today we faced a very strong team in midfield and attack."

He added: "We have a kind of struggle in the right-back position. I have been monitoring (Mohammed) Mahzari since last season, and he has covered a lot of the shortfall in this position. He is a great player who gives everything he has."

Turning to reinforcements, he continued: "We are waiting for the return of Hamad Al-Yami, and we are also working on preparing Sabri Dahl to be a player in the same position, even though his position is right wing."

On the substitution of Hassan Tambakti, he responded: "After his two-month injury, he took part in five training sessions and wanted to feature in the Al-Ahli match, but he played today, and his substitution was not due to injury, only because of fatigue."

He concluded: "Ali Lajami is injured, we hope he returns as soon as possible. We have a struggle in the defensive line, and we are trying to cover this shortfall, and we have Meshaal Al-Dawood."

The win was Al-Hilal's fifth in a row in the Roshn League. Inzaghi's side sit top of the table with 15 points, three clear of second-placed Al-Nassr, who face a tricky clasico against Al-Ittihad on Saturday.

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