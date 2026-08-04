A Turkish giant is preparing to spend big to tempt Marcus Rashford into their ranks, following the end of his loan spell at Barcelona.

Rashford returned to Manchester United after a successful loan at Barcelona, with manager Hansi Flick admitting he would miss the England international once the Catalan club announced it could not sign him permanently.

According to English newspaper "The Sun", Rashford sits on a shortlist of three players the Turkish club are weighing up, alongside Milan winger Rafael Leao and Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr.

Fenerbahce have already held talks with Leao but so far cannot reach an agreement on the deal.

The Turkish club have also contacted the representatives of Ismaila Sarr, whose affairs are handled by the same agent as Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Rashford's representatives have been in touch with Fenerbahce too, exploring a possible move to a club looking to back new manager Ismail Kartal and build a squad capable of competing with rivals Galatasaray.

After England finished third at the World Cup, Rashford will take his time before deciding on his next move.

Should he fancy a taste of Turkish football and the fierce passion that defines it, Fenerbahce stand ready to "spend big money" for him, sources have confirmed to "The Sun".

Sarr, the Crystal Palace and Senegal star, is another player Fenerbahce admire after a superb campaign in which he scored 21 goals and fired the south London club to the UEFA Conference League title.

He delivered on the biggest stage, too. Four goals at the last World Cup made him Senegal's all-time top scorer across their World Cup appearances.

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