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DIOGO LEITE UNION BERLIN JULIAN NIEHUES HEIDENHEIMGetty Images

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Lazio, a new defender for Gattuso: Diogo Leite arrives

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Lazio

Lazio are in advanced talks over a new free-transfer signing to bolster the defence available to Gennaro Gattuso. Fabrizio Romano reported on WhatsApp that the club have made a move for centre-back Diogo Leite, who is currently a free agent. The Biancocelesti are ready to wrap up the deal.


WHO HE IS - Born in 1999, the Portuguese defender is a left-footed centre-back comfortable in the build-up. He stands 192 centimetres tall and came through at Porto before spells with Braga and Union Berlin. He has made several appearances for Portugal's youth teams, including their gold medal-winning campaign at the 2016 Under-17 European Championship.




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