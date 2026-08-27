England star Raheem Sterling faces a possible prison sentence after being charged with dangerous driving and drug offences following a motorway collision.

Police arrested the former Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea forward in May this year after footage emerged of him driving his £270,000 Lamborghini before he crashed into the barriers at around 9am on the M3 in Hampshire.

The 31-year-old also faces a charge of failing to provide a sample, and is due to appear in court on 15 September, according to England's "Telegraph" newspaper.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: "Raheem will appear in court next month to face charges relating to a collision on the M3 motorway".

They added: "Raheem Sterling, 31, of Berkshire, has been charged with the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for unlawful inhalation, and failing to provide a sample".

These charges follow a single-vehicle collision, involving a Lamborghini, on the southbound M3 motorway, near the Fleet junction, on 28 May 2026".

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Dangerous driving carries a maximum prison sentence of two years upon conviction. Nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, has become a problem in football. The gas is classified as a Class C drug, with possession punishable by up to two years in prison, though most cases end in a fine or community service.

Released on bail after his arrest, Sterling has been without a club since his spell with Feyenoord at the end of last season, following the collapse of his relationship with Chelsea.

He had previously enjoyed success at Manchester City after joining from Liverpool in 2015, winning four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup. His subsequent move to Chelsea in 2022 coincided with a sharp decline in form.

A loan to Arsenal two seasons ago did not lead to a permanent transfer, despite the backing of then-manager Mikel Arteta, who had worked with him at Manchester City. Sterling remained without a team this season until February, when he had a brief stint in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Raheem played 82 times for England and took part in three World Cups, his last appearance for his country coming at the 2022 tournament. He won the Football Writers' Player of the Year award and the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award in 2019.