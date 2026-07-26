Argentina's young prospect Franco Mastantuono is facing a critical turning point in his career with Real Madrid, less than a year after joining the Spanish giants. He has become a strong candidate to leave on loan under the new tactical plans of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, despite the player's insistence on staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the 18-year-old's situation has grown far more complicated since Mourinho took charge. His standing in the pecking order has dropped behind team stars Vinicius Junior, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva. The possible arrival of Yan Diomande from Leipzig tightens the noose even further.

From promise to frustration

Just a year ago, Mastantuono was the focus of Europe's giants. He settled a fierce tussle between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in favour of the Spanish club, then began his journey promisingly on the right wing under coach Xabi Alonso. He gradually lost his place in the starting line-up and drifted to the fringes at the end of the season, something which led to his exclusion from the Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The loan market moves

Real Madrid's desire to loan out the player, who is tied to a contract until June 2031, has become clear. That has drawn a growing number of clubs keen to give him more playing time. Topping the list are Argentina's River Plate, Inter Milan and Stade Rennais, along with two recent destinations: England's Fulham under his former coach Alvaro Arbeloa, and Italy's Fiorentina.

A disappointing display in the latest test

To make matters worse, Mastantuono failed to grab his chance in the preparatory friendly against Alcorcon. He delivered a lacklustre performance and looked uncomfortable despite the team's 1-0 win, failing to show the required level even after winning a penalty. The doubts about his ability to compete only deepened.

Two friendlies remain for the Argentine, the first next Tuesday against Leganes and the second next Saturday against Fiorentina, to prove his worth in the absence of his rivals. His future, though, looks all but settled. These final chances are unlikely to change the Real Madrid management's plans over his loan.