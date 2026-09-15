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68th Ballon D'Or Photocall At Theatre Du Chatelet In ParisGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Laporta: Yamal did not err in imitating Mbappé, and Rodri's gesture means a lot

Ballon d'Or
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Rodri
Barcelona
Real Madrid
World Cup
LaLiga
Champions League
Spain
France

The Ballon d'Or sparks controversy between the two Clasico giants

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has taken aim at old rivals Real Madrid, insisting his young star Lamine Yamal deserves to be crowned with the Ballon d'Or this year.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Laporta spoke to the press as he left a dinner with the famous agent Jorge Mendes: "I am very happy for president Raul Martin Presa after obtaining the precautionary ruling for Rayo Vallecano so that they can play at Vallecas. He deserves it, and it was inconceivable that grounds should be re-classified for some (in reference to Real Madrid) while others are prevented from playing at their own ground, despite all their licences being in order."

Turning to Yamal, the Barcelona president defended his young star's right to declare himself worthy of the Ballon d'Or. He pointed to France's Kylian Mbappe and stressed that "others do the same thing".

Mbappe had once been asked who he voted for and replied, "Myself". Laporta seized on that: "I would be very pleased if Yamal won the Ballon d'Or and I believe he deserves it."

Asked whether it was a good thing for Lamine to say he deserves the Ballon d'Or, he replied: "Certainly yes, because others do the same thing for themselves. The world has changed a little, and these young men behave with great spontaneity, and Yamal said that in a positive sense. He said what he had to say."

LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

Young players succeed quickly, the Catalan club president argued, because they carry no complexes: "We must understand that they are young players and do not suffer from any complex. That is why they succeed so quickly. Lamine has the talent and he is a reference player."

Laporta also justified Barcelona's decision to back Yamal's candidacy, particularly after Rodri's comments suggesting Barca had thrown their weight behind the winger. "We support all Barcelona players, but it is true that Yamal has produced what makes him deserving of it with Barca," he said.

He closed by returning to Rodri and his support for Yamal: "He is a very sensible and mature man. He is a leader. And the fact that he holds this position regarding this award says a lot about him."

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