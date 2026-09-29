Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, spoke about several issues concerning his club and their rivals Real Madrid, in addition to the injuries of Kylian Mbappé and Raphinha.

Laporta was one of the key figures at the 33rd meeting of the European Football Clubs (EFC) association, formerly known as the European Club Association (ECA), held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

On the sidelines of the event, he sat down for an interview with the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

It marks Barcelona's first participation as a full member of the organisation since their withdrawal from the European Club Association over the attempt to create the "Super League".

Laporta got along well with Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, the chief executive of Atlético Madrid, despite the controversy that flared up during the summer over Julián Álvarez.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, did not attend the meeting. Laporta seized the opportunity to send them a message about the lawsuit Barcelona filed against Florentino Pérez over his accusations that the Catalan club had stolen seven La Liga titles. The two parties are due to attend a conciliation hearing in Madrid on the 25th of November.

Laporta said: "Yes, we appreciate the warm welcome Barcelona received upon their return to the European Football Clubs. We also appreciate being invited to play an important role in the organisation. And we express our personal gratitude to the chairman of the board, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who played a pivotal role in Barcelona's return to the European Football Clubs association."

He continued: "We are approaching this matter with the same sense of responsibility that Barcelona always show in their participation in European institutions. And we are very happy to be here."

He added: "Alongside the intense competition we engage in on the pitch, we are united by a common motivation: working together to improve the competitions, strengthening the financial situation of our clubs, providing opportunities for young talents, and of course protecting our players."

He went on: "There is concern now about these break periods, which serve as a preparation period for the season. As for international football, there is some concern because injuries are very common, as is the case now, and unfortunately at Barcelona, Eric García has suffered what appears to be a minor injury. I also heard that Raphinha had to come off in the Brazil match because he felt some discomfort, and we will see how serious this injury is."





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Mbappé's injury and escape rumours

Laporta went on: "The same thing happened to Real Madrid with Mbappé. I don't know exactly how serious the injury is, and we hope it is not serious."

Asked about rumours that Mbappé is dodging France's matches by claiming injury in order to return to Real Madrid, the Barça president commented: "Well, in this regard, I don't have any additional information beyond what has been published in the media. We all think about this matter at some point, but the truth is that we want our players to actively participate in our clubs and to be fully prepared to play with us. We know they have to join the national team; this is a commitment, and we respect it, but we train them and prepare them to play with our clubs."

On the meeting with Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, he explained: "A friendly and excellent person. When we met, we agreed on the need to maintain the good relationship between our two clubs and our personal relationship. I hold him in high regard, and he knows that, and I feel his affection too, and when we saw each other we embraced immediately. I believe we have overcome the disagreements and resumed our relationship as it should be. And I am very happy because he is a person very dear to me."

The crisis with Florentino Pérez and the Paris clash

Joan said: "And what about Real Madrid? Barcelona have filed a lawsuit in which they seek to reach a settlement following Florentino Pérez's statements at a press conference."

He added: "What we cannot accept is the distortion of the truth, and their attacking of Barcelona every time they speak publicly. Our legal department responds to these situations, and we deal with everyone who condemned us even before putting us on trial, and said untrue things, and we continue to work with the same approach."

He went on: "I hope they correct this situation and that it is resolved. As you know, relations with Real Madrid have deteriorated. They appeared in the Negreira case, which we understand was merely an attempt to prolong the case and to justify the actions of their television channel and a pre-established narrative. And herein lies the disagreement, as the relationship between us is non-existent."

One question put to Laporta ran: have you spoken with Al-Khelaïfi about the possibility of a Champions League final between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain? He replied: "We both believe that we have the two best teams in Europe at the moment. They are the current European champions, and we are playing wonderful football. I think it would be the strongest in Europe. Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona. Our next match will take place on the 20th of October. We have spoken, and it would be a pleasure to go to Paris and meet him before this exceptional match."

Laporta and the Ballon d'Or

Voting for the Ballon d'Or award has now closed, and Laporta had his say: "As you know, as a Barcelona fan and as its president, I hope a Barcelona player wins. There are many candidates, and we are extremely proud of them. And if Lamine Yamal wins, I will be very happy because he had a wonderful season, and delighted the football world with his outstanding performances."

He added: "He started this season with a strong start, and he is still playing at a high level. He is one of those players who, as he himself says, entertain the spectators, and we will see what happens on the 26th of next month, but we trust that justice will be done and that a Barcelona player will win. And if Lamine is the winner, we will be extremely happy."

The women's Clásico takes place next Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou, and Laporta said of it: "Yes, we have a great team. As you know, we renewed it and made some adjustments. Some outstanding players left, but the new players in the Barcelona women's team are performing excellently. We are still achieving victories and playing at a very high level, and we will see what happens in the Clásico."