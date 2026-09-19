Lamine Yamal sparks controversy after his fall against Sevilla

Lamine Yamal's tumble near Sevilla's penalty area sparked controversy when the two sides met at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

The Barcelona star went down as he tried to breach the Sevilla defence, appealing for a foul. The referee waved play on, and the match rolled on amid a fiercely competitive atmosphere.

Former Spanish referee Iturralde Gonzalez sided against Yamal's protest, arguing the contact didn't warrant a foul. "It seems he pretends to fall whenever he feels a touch," he told AS, adding that the contact happened outside the penalty area.

All this unfolded in a game brimming with attacking excitement. Sevilla took the lead on home soil before Barcelona hit back quickly through Raphinha, who extended his brilliant start to the campaign. The winger now has 10 goals in the first seven rounds of La Liga.