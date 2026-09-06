Ronald Koeman Jr. has written his name into the record books of Dutch football. The goalkeeper scored twice from the penalty spot in Telstar's 2-2 draw with Cambuur, an extraordinary feat for a man who lined up between the sticks.

At 31, Koeman became the first goalkeeper in the history of the Dutch top flight to score two goals in a single match. His nerve from twelve yards dragged Telstar back into the game against all the odds.

Things had turned sour for the hosts in the 22nd minute, when Thorisson was shown a straight red card. Their troubles then deepened as Cambuur went two goals ahead by the hour mark.

Two penalties changed everything. Koeman Jr. did not hesitate to take responsibility, burying both and hauling his side back into a match they had looked certain to leave empty-handed.

The second spot-kick arrived in the 101st minute, under enormous pressure. Telstar's goalkeeper kept his composure and scored, completing a historic night in the Dutch league.

This was not the first time Koeman had played saviour from the penalty spot. Back in May 2026 he scored a decisive penalty that helped keep Telstar up. Now he has made history in even more dramatic fashion, the keeper turned scorer who rescued his team from defeat with two goals in a single match.