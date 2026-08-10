KNVB wanted to present Reiziger, but one man put a stop to it

The KNVB held a very productive meeting with Michael Reiziger in Zeist last Sunday. The association looked ready to unveil him quickly as the new Netherlands head coach, but Reiziger has heard nothing since, Voetbal International knows.

In its reconstruction of the past week, VI said Reiziger was close to an agreement with the KNVB after meeting Nigel de Jong and Clarence Seedorf, once talks with Arne Slot came to nothing.

The former Feyenoord and AZ coach wanted a two-year deal, and that was not an option for the KNVB. Slot had already put together his ideal backroom staff and drawn up a plan for the Netherlands.

Still, the KNVB held their line and would not budge on a two-year contract. The association then moved quickly and were close to an agreement with Reiziger, until Louis van Gaal submitted an open application on Tuesday afternoon.

De Telegraaf reported that Van Gaal is open to a fourth spell as head coach. The former manager of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Ajax, among others, feels 'fitter than ever'.

After De Telegraaf's report, the KNVB went completely silent towards Reiziger. The Jong Oranje head coach has now heard nothing more from the KNVB for well over a week since that productive meeting.

According to VI, Reiziger must by now be sitting at home in complete disbelief. He knows public opinion is not on his side, and the KNVB's indecision is not helping. "Reiziger is a victim of the KNVB's process," the outlet concludes.