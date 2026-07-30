KNVB must be seriously worried: Arne Slot is also a leading candidate elsewhere

Arne Slot is a candidate to replace Matthias Jaissle at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, according to the usually reliable British journalist Ben Jacobs.

Al-Ahli have been without a manager since Thursday. Jaissle is set to sign a contract with Newcastle United at very short notice.

In the north of England, Eddie Howe decided on Thursday morning to hand in his contract after five years in charge.

That resignation has immediate consequences for Slot, who has suddenly moved to the top of one club's shortlist.

Earlier this summer, Slot already turned down an offer from Fulham. He is also in talks with the KNVB about a role as head coach of the Netherlands.

The former manager of, among others, Feyenoord and Liverpool would like to sign in Zeist until and including the 2028 European Championship, while the KNVB want him to stay until and including the 2030 World Cup.



