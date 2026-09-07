Kieft truly astonished by what is being unleashed after attack on Van Bommel

Wim Kieft believes Ruben van Bommel is being judged far too harshly after his heavy challenge during Ajax v PSV. The pundit from Haarlem said so two days later on the podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp.

"That whole Van Bommel thing. I still want to say something about that. The total outrage that has swept through the Netherlands," Kieft begins his analysis of the most talked-about moment of last weekend.

"I thought what that boy did was hugely reckless. It is rash and simply a red card. But isn’t it all going a bit too far, lads?" says the former striker, who also believes a witch-hunt has developed against the PSV forward.

René van der Gijp is slightly disappointed in Van Bommel. "When he knew he was not going to make it, he still went through with it," says the analyst from Dordrecht, describing the PSV player's challenge on Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman.

"Of course it's a red card. But the total outrage that has now arisen in the Netherlands. I really think that is..." Kieft repeats that the still young and inexperienced Van Bommel is taking an awful lot of criticism.

Afterwards, Van der Gijp felt Van Bommel was struggling badly following the clash between Ajax and PSV. "I could see after the match that he was bothered by it. Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn't have been. He would have been proud of it."

Finally, Rob Jansen adds: "It is important how he deals with it. And how club PSV handle it publicly. His father and Bert van Marwijk can certainly play a major role in that."