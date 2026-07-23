Al-Hilal have suffered a fresh blow in the summer transfer market. Harry Kane has settled his future, and the England striker's decision ends the debate over a possible move from Bayern Munich to the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

The Saudi giants had opened verbal talks with the player and his agent in recent weeks. They hoped to exploit Kane's ongoing contract discussions with Bayern and tempt him into a new adventure with "the Boss".





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British journalist (Ben Jacobs) reports that Kane has made his final call. He is set to renew with the Bavarian giants, closing the door on Al-Hilal and every other club chasing his signature.

Nor is the England captain weighing up a return to the Premier League, according to Jacobs. His focus stays firmly on Bayern, where he wants to win more silverware.

For Al-Hilal, the setback stings all the more given Kane had already turned the club down twice before, despite the huge financial offers on the table.

Bayern's determination to keep their striker follows an exceptional campaign. He struck 36 goals in 31 matches and added 5 assists, driving the club to the German league title.