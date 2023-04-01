Kaizer Chiefs' Solomons slams Broos - 'That doesn't mean Amakhosi don't have Bafana quality, we'll give him a headache'

Kaizer Chiefs utility player Dillan Solomons has taken aim at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for snubbing Amakhosi players in his squad.

Chiefs used to dominate Bafana squads

But they did not contribute a single player in the last camp

Solomons disputes that they are not Bafana material

WHAT HAPPENED? In an unprecedented development, Chiefs failed to provide a single player to the South Africa national team for the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen had initially been included in Broos’ provisional squad but was dropped from the final selection.

Of the Chiefs players, only forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and defender Edmilson Dove played international football with Burundi and Mozambique, respectively, during the just-ended Fifa international period.

Solomons, who is yet to be capped by South Africa, does not agree with Broos’ selection, saying Amakhosi players are not so bad to be overlooked.

WHAT SOLOMONS SAID: “It's true we didn't have players in the team that did well and qualified for Afcon,” said Solomons as per KickOff. “But that does not mean we don't have national team players. We have quality players who can be in the national team at anytime.

“And next year when the team prepares for Afcon we will give the coach a headache. He will be looking at players in our team who he can select for the Afcon squad next year. But you know, for now, our focus is to finish as high as we can in the league and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

“But I promise you we have quality players who the coach can select for the national team. For now, I say congratulations and job well done to the coach for qualifying for the Afcon next year.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent years, there is a trend that could be worrisome for people at Naturena where Bafana players who join Chiefs lose their national team places.

Players like Keagan Dolly, Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe, Njabulo Ngcobo, Austin Dube and Sifiso Hlanti are all being snubbed for national duty now after signing for Amakhosi.

Others like goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma, as well as defender Erick Mathoho, are no longer national team players.

Attackers Kgaogelo Sekgota and Ashley du Preez were called-up for international friendlies last year but are now out of the Bafana setup. However, amid this discouraging situation, Mduduzi Shabalala looks like a bright Bafana prospect as he continues to develop.

Now that Bafana have qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals, the attractive opportunity of playing at the continental football fiesta could inspire Chiefs players to improve their performances. Between now and the end of 2023, some Amakhosi players will be pushing to charm Broos and be considered for the tournament to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are back for PSL business after the Fifa international break.

They host Stellenbosch FC on Saturday as they resume their top-two bid.