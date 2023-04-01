Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi’s four-match winning run is under threat when they welcome the Cape Winelands side which has been enjoying a rich vein of form.

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to pick up from where they left off before the Fifa international break when they host Stellenbosch FC in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are riding on the crest of a rare four-match winning streak across all competitions.

It is a feat they last achieved between October and November 2019 and it has boosted their chances of attaining position two on the table.

Top of Chiefs’ priorities is playing Caf Champions League football next season and they have picked up form at the right time.

Although grinding out results, coach Arthur Zwane’s side is enjoying a good run just as the league race has entered a crucial stage where teams can no longer afford dropping points.

But now, their fine run faces a huge threat from Stellebosch, who have also been picking up points in recent games.

Stellenbosch are standing in Amakhosi’s way and could disturb their bid to overtake SuperSport United in position two.

Not many weeks ago, the Cape Winelands side was flirting with relegation but is now mid-table and still within a chance of a top-four finish.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC Date Saturday, April 1

Squads & Team News

Zwane will be without central midfielder Yusuf Maart who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Amakhosi are already short in the middle of the park with other central midfielders Cole Alexander still out injured while Phathutshedzo Nange is on compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

That gives Samkelo Zwane an opportunity to start alongside experienced midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe.

Forward Khama Billiat and defender Erick Mathoho are still out with long-term injuries, together with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Righ-back Reeve Frosler is also not yet back as he battles to regain full fitness.

But Siyabonga Ngezana returns after missing the last matches against Maritzburg United due to suspension and could play on the right side of defence.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will not be able to select suspended midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

It will be the first time for the well-built central midfielder to miss a match this season.

Interestingly, Mthethwa is reportedly a transfer target of Chiefs who are said to have been tracking him since January as a replacement for Njabulo Blom.

Match Preview

While Amakhosi are enjoying a winning streak that has kept them in pursuit of a top-two position, Stellenbosch have won four and recorded a draw in their last five outings.

That draw came against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and it ended the Brazilians’ 15-match winning run in the PSL.

Such form for Stellenbosch could be scary for Chiefs who, however, beat the Cape Winelands outfit 3-1 in the reverse league fixture in October 2022.

The two sides also met in the MTN8 quarter-finals last August and Amakhosi prevailed through a penalty shootout following a 1-1 regulation time draw.