Benfica have pulled off a coup, prising a Moroccan talent away from Al-Qadsiah just three months after the Saudi club signed him.

Al-Qadsiah confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed to send left-back Soufiane El Karouani to Benfica on loan until the end of the current season, with a buy-back clause.

Previous press reports suggest the Portuguese giants can make the move permanent once the loan expires, paying around 10 million euros to do so.

His exit arrives barely three months after he arrived. Al-Qadsiah snapped him up last June on a three-year deal, a free transfer following the end of his contract with Dutch side Utrecht.

According to press reports, the Moroccan full-back struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia and slipped out of Irish coach Brendan Rodgers' plans this season.

At 25, El Karouani ranks among the game's most exciting rising talents. He played 50 matches for Utrecht last season, scoring 4 goals and setting up 18 more.