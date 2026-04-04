Just before kick-off, Perez is furious with PSV: 'Seriously now... This isn't normal, is it!?'

Just before kick-off in PSV’s potential title-decider against FC Utrecht, Kenneth Perez openly expressed his anger at the atmosphere in the Philips Stadium. The pundit could hardly believe his ears as thumping house music blared from the speakers and spoke out strongly against it. “This music is just not on. I mean, seriously,” said the ESPN pundit.

PSV pulled out all the stops ahead of the potential title-deciding match in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. From 3 pm, the doors of the Philips Stadium opened for an elaborate opening show, featuring live music from Eindhoven’s Finest, Kruzo, DJ Bolluuh and LARS. Supporters were also handed out flags to give the team extra support ahead of kick-off.

The show did not go down well with Pérez at all. According to the Dane, PSV is going completely over the top in the build-up to the match. “Just act normal for a change. This isn’t a house party, it’s a football match.”

Pérez’s frustration is compounded by the fact that the interview with manager Peter Bosz is barely audible. Due to the loud music, reporter Milan van Dongen can barely get his questions across. “Peter Bosz simply can’t hear me,” comes the visibly irritated response from the pitch.

Pérez also picks up on this and suggests that the situation is getting completely out of hand. “Maybe it’s down to our age, but seriously… just act normal, man.” Presenter Van Dongen compares it to a recent visit to Telstar, where, according to him, the atmosphere was just right. “There was lovely, quiet music there; that was really great.”

Meanwhile, Bosz is trying to focus on the match, in which PSV can secure the league title. Among other things, the manager has selected Guus Til as striker in the starting line-up, ahead of Ricardo Pepi. In doing so, he is sticking with a team that has brought PSV success earlier this season.

In the pre-match interview, Bosz explains the reasoning behind that choice. “We’re looking at where we’ve shown our best football this season and been most successful.” According to the manager, certain players simply have a better understanding of each other. “Those two just click really well, although I didn’t know that beforehand either.”

Bosz acknowledges that there are also difficult issues within his squad, such as the situation surrounding Pepi. The American saw a transfer fall through and is now starting on the bench. “I talk to him and explain it; that’s all I can do,” said Bosz, who emphasises that it is a difficult period for the striker.

Finally, Bosz remains level-headed about PSV’s recent dip in form, with the side losing two league matches in a row for the first time under his management. “A league season consists of 34 matches. You play a few less; that’s just part of it.”