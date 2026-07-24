Jürgen Klopp’s unsettling remarks overshadow his grand vision as Germany manager

Jürgen Klopp spoke for more than ten minutes at his unveiling as the new Germany head coach on Friday. He used the opening monologue to underline his drive and to make it clear what the job means to him. Despite his huge success with Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp even called it the "high point of my life".

At the same time, he used the monologue to present himself, with a degree of self-aggrandisement, yes, that is still possible despite his incredible CV, as something of a gift to German football and the journalists in attendance. "I'm not doing this for myself, but for you," Klopp said, repeating the line several times in different forms while also revealing a flawed understanding of the media.

Turning to the journalists, Klopp said: "On this path, which ideally we will all embark on together, we will need you too. That is why we are here today and have the opportunity to commit ourselves to a common path." But independent media are not there to be part of a "common path" with the subject of their reporting. Their job is to follow it critically from the outside and independently point out both positive and negative developments. Responsibility for success still lies first and foremost with the coach and players.

Klopp's disconcerting criticism of the treatment of Nagelsmann

Almost patronisingly, Klopp said he had taken the job "even though I saw how you treat Julian". Following the embarrassing exit at the World Cup, former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann did receive heavy criticism, perhaps too heavy in places.

Yet Klopp's accusation is disconcerting because he was part of that "you" himself during the World Cup. As a TV pundit, he also criticised and, even before the very first World Cup game, made his completely unnecessary "still" comment. Yes, he apologised for it. Even so, he sparked a huge debate and made his predecessor's job extremely difficult. How would he deal with it if someone torpedoed the "common path" he is now invoking in the same way?

More broadly, Klopp gave far too much space to media criticism in his first press conference and in that context even threatened to resign. That looked even more unnecessary because DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke struck a similar note in his brief opening statement. It almost felt as if the reporting had been identified as one reason for the latest World Cup failure. German football's current situation called for a little more humility.

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Jürgen Klopp demands time - and has grand visions

Klopp's commitment to improving the situation is obvious. He clearly hopes the national team will once again attract more attention between tournaments than it has in recent years. Again and again in his long monologues, he moved from football to society in general, and at one point even ended up talking about Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Klopp's grand vision is to use his role as Germany head coach to unite a nation divided in many respects: "Successful football can change a country."

Initially, he has signed a contract until the 2030 World Cup for that mission. When assessing his work, Klopp asked for patience and said: "The funny thing about the present day is that nobody gives anyone and nothing any time any more except themselves." That comment on time is interesting in light of his now-ended role at Red Bull. After all, it is understood that Klopp of all people was a driving force behind the early separation from coach Ole Werner despite Champions League qualification having been achieved and a successful rebuild after the departures of all the key players.

On the specifics, Klopp offered hardly any insight into his plans for the national team of the future. For example, he left open where he wants to use Joshua Kimmich. Klopp merely revealed that he wants to play with a back four and wingers and without man-marking. He said he had already drawn up a list of 57 interesting outfield players.

Jürgen Klopp: More power than any other Germany head coach

Unlike the team, the coaching staff is already in place. Sven Bender looks a sensible addition in the mould of a new Sandro Wagner alongside his two long-time assistants Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders. Then there is the role of his long-time close associate Marc Kosicke, "my assistant coach for strategy, development and innovation". Kosicke will not be employed by the DFB, but is expected to have access to everything.

That staffing decision also shows Klopp holds a level of power at the DFB no Germany head coach has had before. He arrives as the explicitly desired candidate of the committees and fans, armed with huge achievements at every previous coaching stop and plenty of self-confidence. The association itself, meanwhile, is weaker than it has been for a long time after the latest World Cup debacle.

On one side, that is an opportunity because great power naturally brings huge room for manoeuvre, and Klopp more than almost any other coach stands for success. On the other, it is a danger because dissent may disappear and the DFB could slide into a one-man show. The press conference gave a glimpse of that. Exactly one question was not put directly to Klopp but to the DFB officials Bernd Neuendorf and Watzke, who were also present. It concerned Kosicke's role. Klopp promptly cut in and wanted to give his version first before Neuendorf eventually got to speak.