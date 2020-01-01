Jota's £45m move to Liverpool confirmed by Wolves boss Nuno

The Portugal international is heading out of Molineux, with Jurgen Klopp ready to add another hard-working forward to his ranks at Anfield

’s £45 million ($58m) capture of Diogo Jota has been confirmed by boss Nuno.

Goal confirmed on Friday that a deal was in the offing that would take the international forward from Molineux to Anfield.

It would appear that discussions have now come to a close, with Jurgen Klopp about to add another proven Premier League performer to his title-winning ranks.

As Jota makes his way to Merseyside, highly-rated defender Ki-Jana Hoever will be heading in the opposite direction.

Nuno is pleased to be welcoming a talented 18-year-old into his squad and wishes Jota well as he prepares to open a new chapter in his career with the reigning English champions.

The Wolves coach has said: “Liverpool are going to have a great player and boy, and Ki has a bright future ahead of him.

“We think this deal is good for everybody. Diogo was really happy here, but it's normal that players like to face new challenges.”

Jota joined the influx of Portuguese talent at Wolves when making an initial loan move to in 2017.

His hard work and keen eye for goal across an eye-catching debut campaign saw a permanent deal pushed through with .

A productive partnership was struck up with Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, with the pair firing Wolves into the top-half of the Premier League and latter stages of the .

Jota will move on having registered 44 goals and 19 assists through 131 appearances for Wolves.

It remains to be seen how much game time he will see once linking up with Liverpool’s star-studded squad.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino form one of the most fearsome attacking units in world football.

There have, however, been calls for Klopp to add greater depth to his ranks, with there few quality options for him to explore beyond an established front three.

Jota will aid that cause at Anfield, with the 23-year-old likely to see minutes as his new employers compete across multiple fronts.

Liverpool, who have also tied up a deal for Spain international midfielder Thiago Alcantara, will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a home date with , while Wolves – who opened the new campaign with a 2-0 win over – are due to face on Monday.