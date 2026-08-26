Johan Derksen has had enough: ‘They are potential murderers!’

Johan Derksen has hit out at the conduct of Feyenoord general director Robert Eenhoorn after the away match at SC Cambuur. During Sunday's game, Feyenoord fans set off fireworks in the away end, injuring multiple people in the home section. The match was then suspended for a long period.

After the match, Eenhoorn said on ESPN among other things: "Worthless, to begin with. I especially think it is terrible for a number of Cambuur supporters who were injured. I hope those people are okay."

"If people (the perpetrators, ed.) are identified, they will receive a stadium ban. There is not much more you can do at this moment, but it seems clear to me that we absolutely do not want to see this. I hope the people who did this are a little ashamed of themselves."

On Wednesday evening on Vandaag Inside, Derksen returned to Eenhoorn's remarks. "That director behaved very cowardly. Sparing those perpetrators a bit, because they are all a bit afraid of them. But I think Feyenoord are responsible for their own supporters."

He then went further. "Isn't it time we said to that rabble: you're not coming in any more? They are potential murderers! And then when you see a reaction like that from them... That is completely scandalous. Everything is premeditated. Smuggling everything in, carrying balaclavas, flags to hide under, and then you come with a big show. Then I think: surely you can't do that to clubs?"

Valentijn Driessen, also at the table, agreed with Derksen. "As a director, surely you have to dare to intervene ruthlessly? And then those players still wave, and that coach waves. It is really ridiculous. But I am simply in favour of an away-fans ban for all fans," the journalist said.

Derksen responded: "There is every reason to ban that. And then you can say we will try it again after a while, but that is only temporary, and then you will have the same misery again. Or we must impose insane punishments on it, just like in England."