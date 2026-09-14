Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is easing his way into life at Barcelona. Adapting to a new club takes time, and it hasn't helped that the Catalans' attackers, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal chief among them, are in blistering form.

The Spanish newspaper "Marca" reports that the former Leeds player has become an untouchable in Hansi Flick's attack. The coach is banking on him at false nine after losing Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the last transfer window.

The Brazil international's numbers read like history: 8 goals and 3 assists in 6 matches, five in La Liga and one in the Champions League.

Why has Jesus seen so little of the pitch? Raphinha is flying, and Lamine Yamal, Fermin and Adame keep chipping in with goals too.

He addressed it in an interview with the "Tot Costa" programme on the Spanish channel "TV3": "Raphinha scores goals, plays all the matches and he deserves it. I will try to compete and wait for my chance to play more and get more minutes."

Two appearances are all he has managed, 7 minutes against Feyenoord and two against Valencia. Even so, he is off the mark, netting Barcelona's fifth goal in the Champions League.

Tied to Barcelona until June 2029, the Brazilian set out his ambitions: "I want to score goals and help, but I don't want to do that when the team is ahead by two, three or four goals. Rather, I want to score decisive goals with Barca."



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