Spanish press reports have confirmed that Brazilian Vinicius Junior is rejecting the offers presented to him by Real Madrid's management to renew his contract, despite reaching a preliminary agreement at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The player walked away from that agreement in pursuit of a higher salary after Kylian Mbappe's arrival. The Frenchman became the star of the side and pushed Vinicius into a secondary role. Ever since, the Brazilian has demanded the same financial treatment as his new team-mate.

According to "Diario AS", Vinicius wants a renewal bonus equal to the signing bonus Mbappe pocketed on arrival, plus a bigger cut of his image rights. Real Madrid have tabled their final offer and refuse to budge.

Just four months remain before the player enters the free period, allowing him to negotiate with any club without Real Madrid's approval.

Escalating tension

Tension between the two parties began after Mbappe's first season at the Bernabeu. Journalist Aritz Gabilondo explained on the programme "El Larguero" on "Cadena SER" radio that the first confrontation came at the Club World Cup. Vinicius objected to Xabi Alonso's decision to bench him in the semi-final, before the coach reversed his call.

Since then the relationship has soured, opening the door to the player's exit during the current summer window. Journalist Marcos Lopez put it bluntly: "Real Madrid cannot allow their second player, who was the first team's star two years ago, to reach this situation four months before entering the free period."

The club's position on the renewal bonus

Real Madrid refuse to grant a renewal bonus to Vinicius, wary that accepting it would open the door to similar demands from Bellingham, Valverde and others. Gabilondo pointed to the case of Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain, stressing that "these matters do not end well".

He added that Vinicius is no longer in a position to demand a contract like Mbappe's: "We are talking about Real Madrid's future project, and Vinicius is not the same player he was two years ago. The club is offering a huge contract, but the player's level is declining, unlike what happened with Neymar and Barcelona."