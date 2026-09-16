Klopp dropped by Säbener Straße on the first Bundesliga weekend after Bayern Munich's 5-1 win over VfB Stuttgart. According to Sport Bild, he then held detailed talks with Kompany in his office.

One of the main topics was a fundamental tactical question. At Bayern Munich, Kompany relies on man-marking, while Klopp plans with zonal marking for the German national team, just as he did at his previous clubs. Using a magnetic tactics board, Kompany explained his system to Klopp and showed that, in the flow of a game, there are not actually that many differences between the two approaches.

The pair also discussed individual players during the meeting. On Nathaniel Brown, Klopp is said to have aimed a little dig at Kompany. "Now we've finally got a German left-back again - and then you play him as a No 10," the Germany head coach is said to have joked, according to the report.

Nathaniel Brown recently played at left-back for Bayern Munich again

Brown impressed at left-back in his first appearances for the national team. Short of attacking alternatives, though, Kompany used the versatile 23-year-old new arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in attacking midfield at the start of the season at Bayern Munich. Kompany is said to have taken the jibe in good humour and promised to use Brown again in future in his natural position at left-back.

That is exactly what happened in the games that followed, though probably less because of Klopp's demand than because Bayern Munich's other potential No 10s, Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry, got back on track physically. At left-back, Brown is competing with the resurgent Davies.

Klopp also held detailed talks in Munich not only with Kompany, but with Joshua Kimmich too. During that conversation, the Germany head coach is said to have assured the 31-year-old that he would remain captain for the time being and that he was being planned for central midfield.