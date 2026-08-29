Alexander Isak endured a night to forget at Anfield on Saturday, the Liverpool striker posting a startling statistic against Nottingham Forest.

The two sides met in the second round of the Premier League, where they drew two goals apiece.

Isak did open the scoring for the Reds. Yet Opta noted: "Isak touched the ball only 13 times over the course of the match, in which he played all 90 minutes," describing him as "isolated".

That was, they confirmed, "the fewest number of touches for any Liverpool player to complete a match in the Premier League", since Opta began compiling its statistics in the 2003-2004 season.









Saturday marked Liverpool's first home game at Anfield under new manager Andoni Iraola. The Reds had failed to win their opener against Newcastle, drawing by the same scoreline, and next travel to face Ipswich Town in the third round.