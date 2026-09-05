Isak: I have successfully overcome this nightmare with Liverpool

Alexander Isak has put a difficult start at Liverpool behind him. Two goals in nine minutes fired his side to a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Friday.

His 125 million pounds sterling move from Newcastle United broke the record at the time, yet injuries wrecked his first season on Merseyside. He managed just four goals in 22 appearances.

At Portman Road the 26-year-old took his tally to three goals in three Premier League matches this season, netting a brace.

The Sweden international striker told Sky Sports: "It was not easy. It was a long injury, and it was a difficult season in general. I was thinking: first I want to have a good World Cup, then start the season well, which is what I feel I have now done."

He added: "This season is somewhat behind me now, but it was not easy."

Those goals handed Andoni Iraola his first win as Liverpool manager at the third attempt. The former Bournemouth coach confirmed he has no concern about Isak continuing to find the net.



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