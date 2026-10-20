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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-TRAININGAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Is it enough? Former Barcelona legend sets one condition for winning the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
P. Rodriguez
France
Spain

He contributed to winning Barcelona's last title

Barcelona are still chasing the Champions League, a trophy they last lifted back in 2015. According to one of the club's former stars, Barça need just one thing to end that wait.

Tonight, Barcelona travel to face Paris Saint-Germain in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Pedro Rodríguez, the former Barcelona forward who recently retired, said: "I hope they get the luck they need and that they are able to win this season."

He added, according to the website "tribuna": "Barça need a bit of luck to win the Champions League."

That 2015 triumph, now 11 years ago, remains Barcelona's most recent. Pedro started the final that day.


Pedro concluded: "It had everything: playing in my first European final as a starter, opening the scoring, the match we played against a great opponent (Juventus), and competing in a wonderful stadium... it was all amazing."

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