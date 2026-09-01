According to information from Sky, the former Swabians left-back is on 1. FC Cologne's wishlist. Sporting managing director Thomas Kessler is also searching for another option on the left side of defence, with the Croatia international said to be the Cathedral City club's preferred choice.

Sosa is currently under contract with Premier League club Crystal Palace, where his deal runs until 2028. However, he no longer has a future with the Londoners. Across all competitions last season, he managed just 842 minutes of playing time in 18 appearances.

The 28-year-old still knows the Bundesliga well from his time at VfB Stuttgart, where he made 115 competitive appearances between 2018 and 2023, scoring five goals and laying on another 35. His final season in a Swabians shirt stands out most of all. With two goals and 12 assists, he played a major part in VfB staying up in 2023 as the team in 15th place.

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Will Borna Sosa return to the Bundesliga with 1. FC Cologne?

After that, Sosa joined Ajax for a fee of eight million euros, but inconsistent performances quickly cost him his regular place. Following a one-year spell at Torino, he eventually ended up at Crystal Palace in summer 2025.

If Cologne cannot complete a move for Sosa before the 8pm transfer deadline, they reportedly have an alternative lined up in the form of Mees de Wit of AZ Alkmaar. Should talks over the Croatian collapse, Effzeh could make a concrete move for De Wit. According to information from Sky, initial talks have already taken place.