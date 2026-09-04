Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has left Italian forward Federico Chiesa out of his Champions League squad.

ESPN report that Chiesa joins Wataru Endo among the players the Spaniard has omitted from his European squad.

The Reds confirmed their squad ahead of a European campaign that opens against Atletico Madrid at Anfield next Wednesday.

Chiesa is nursing a muscular injury, though he should not be out for long. Endo, meanwhile, played just eight Premier League matches last season, seven of them off the bench, and featured only once in Liverpool's Champions League run.

New signing Victor Munoz did make the cut, as did Conor Bradley, who continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered last February.

Also named in the European squad was Giovanni Leoni, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last September.

Hugo Ekitike features too, despite the France forward currently being sidelined through injury.

Bradley Barcola, as expected, made the list following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that could reach 123 million pounds.

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