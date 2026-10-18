Inter set to renew Carlos Augusto’s contract: the details

Carlos Augusto played a key role in Inter's win in Bologna, and his contract runs until June 2028. Inter want to keep him, with a meeting scheduled in the coming days to move closer to an extension. The Italian champions hope to tie the former Monza player down until 2031.





Currently earning just over €2 million, Carlos Augusto should see his salary rise to close to €4 million under a new deal.









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