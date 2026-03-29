Inter: Scudetto or not, bookmakers see Chivu’s future as a sure thing at 1.40

The title race has been reignited, alongside the debate over Christian Chivu’s future, which seemed inevitable until a few weeks ago, before Inter’s defeat in the derby and their draws against Atalanta and Fiorentina brought Napoli and Milan back into contention. The Romanian manager’s future hinges on a title that seemed all but secured but which still needs to be won on the pitch. However, such doubts find no traction among the bookmakers, where the former defender’s continued tenure on the Inter bench is priced at 1.40 on Sisal. Yet the ‘spectre’ of Cesc Fabregas still looms at 7.50, having been very close to joining Inter last summer and now even more in the frame following his impressive season with Como. Chivu also has reason to smile when it comes to the Scudetto odds, where the Nerazzurri remain in pole position at 1.17 on Planetwin365.





There is no doubt, however, either among betting analysts or elsewhere, about Massimiliano Allegri’s continuation at the Rossoneri, priced at 1.05. The Livorno-born manager has managed to bring Milan back into the title race, and that in itself is a success. If he were then to pull off a coup at the expense of the ‘cousins’, so much the better. A scenario that, in the odds, pays 8.50. The same odds are quoted for the retention of Italian champions Napoli, where Antonio Conte’s future remains a puzzle amid press conferences and controversial statements. The bookies are convinced, however, that, as happened last year, he will stay in the end and see him remaining on the Neapolitan bench at 1.25. The alternative, at 12.00 to 1, is Roberto De Zerbi, fresh from his split with Olympique Marseille.



