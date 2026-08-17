Inter Milan are lining up a fresh bid to prise Curtis Jones away from Liverpool. The English midfielder has topped the Italian club's wishlist since last January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have reopened contacts with Jones's representatives, clearing the way for further talks in the coming weeks as they prepare a new offer for Liverpool.

Crucially, Romano insists the move does not hinge on any outgoing at Inter. The Italians are pushing straight ahead to get Jones over the line.









Everything still rests on Liverpool and Inter finding common ground. The two clubs have yet to settle on a final formula.

Inter have made no secret of their admiration for the player, now their number one midfield target. Recent reports suggest they want to reopen talks with a new offer, having set aside 30 million euros to seal the deal at the start of this summer.