Infantino woos Moroccans with a striking statement about the 2030 World Cup

Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football, spoke of his great pride at joining Morocco's celebrations of the glorious Throne Day.

The Maghreb Arab Press agency published Infantino's remarks on the sidelines of the reception ceremony presided over by the Moroccan monarch, King Mohammed VI, in the city of M'diq.

"I am at home in this great country, the Kingdom of Morocco, to take part in the Throne Day celebrations," the FIFA president said.

Seeing Morocco help host the centenary edition of the 2030 World Cup delighted Infantino.

"The 2030 World Cup, which the Kingdom of Morocco is preparing to host alongside Spain and Portugal, will undoubtedly be the finest in history," he added.

He stressed: "The next edition of the World Cup, which will be held in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Morocco, can only be the finest."

Moroccans are known for their passion for football and for celebrating their national team with joy and enthusiasm. They will welcome fans from across the world during the next World Cup finals, he affirmed.