In a harsh blow that could reshape the map of the FIFA presidential elections, the French Football Federation, led by Philippe Diallo, has decided to withdraw its full support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino and to formally join the European Union front opposed to him, accusing him of authoritarian leadership and of selling the World Cup to funds close to Donald Trump.

France to announce the break tomorrow

According to "L'Équipe", France's stance in the upcoming FIFA presidential elections, set for 18 March in Rabat, Morocco, was never in doubt. The wait ends tomorrow, Thursday. Barring anything unexpected, the French Federation's executive committee will withdraw its full support for Infantino, who is running for another term despite the storm stirred up by his mid-summer decision to sell stakes in the World Cup to private funds controlled by figures close to US president Donald Trump.

Diallo: a system unworthy of football

Philippe Diallo, a member of the UEFA executive committee and president of the French Federation, has made clear he intends to abandon Infantino, as dozens of European federations have done. He believes FIFA's current administration does not live up to the lofty principles football represents, according to L'Équipe.

The French newspaper quoted Diallo as saying in a fiery statement: "I have previously criticised the distribution of World Cup revenues to national teams because I found it extremely unfair, and many events have recently occurred that have deviated from the essence of the game, such as the cancellation of the red card given to Balogun at Donald Trump's request, the proposed expansion from 48 to 64 teams, and some financial arrangements. There must be a comprehensive review of this system, which is not commensurate with the importance of football."

Why has Diallo turned now?

L'Équipe believes Diallo's public break with Infantino, to be revealed on Thursday, stems from more than their fundamental disagreements. As a member of the UEFA executive committee, he cannot oppose Aleksander Čeferin, who is currently doing everything he can to force the FIFA president out.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

