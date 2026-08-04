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In video: Ronaldo appears for the first time with Al-Nassr after the World Cup setback

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Almeria
Saudi Pro League
LaLiga
World Cup
Portugal
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Spain

The Portuguese star supports "the international one"

Cristiano Ronaldo linked up with his Al-Nassr team-mates for the first time since Portugal's exit from the 2026 World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Al-Nassr took on Spanish side Almería on Tuesday, the final friendly of their overseas training camp in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, ahead of the new 2026-2027 season.

A video posted on Al-Nassr's official "X" account showed Ronaldo turning up for the match to shake hands with the squad and new Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, even though he has yet to train with the group.

The Portuguese star had not seen his Al-Nassr players and coach since bowing out of the 2026 World Cup on 6 July, a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

"The Don" remains the only player still absent from Al-Nassr training after the World Cup, nearly a full month on from the end of his run.

His return comes four days before his wedding to partner Georgina Rodríguez, set for Saturday on the Portuguese island of Madeira, according to earlier press reports.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in January 2023. He fired them to the Saudi Roshn League title last season, ending a seven-year wait, and has twice finished as the competition's top scorer.

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