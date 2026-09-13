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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

In the video: Ivan Toney appears in the Kings League elite division

Al Ahli U21 vs Al Watan U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Watan U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

A rare appearance

England's Ivan Toney, striker for the Saudi Al-Ahli first football team, appeared at the Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League).

Al-Ahli Under-21 faced Al-Watan on Sunday at the "Al-Raqi" stadium in Jeddah, in the fourth round of the Joy Elite League.

Saudi journalist Waleed Saeed posted a video clip on his personal "X" account, showing Toney keen to attend the match from the stands to support the Al-Ahli players.

Watch the Saudi Joy League on stc tvRegister now!

His appearance comes just 48 hours after he scored twice in the first team's 3-1 win over Al-Hazm last Friday at the Al-Inma stadium in Jeddah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Qadisiyah U21 crest
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ahli U21 crest
Al Ahli U21
Al Ahli U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Watan U21 crest
Al Watan U21
Al Watan U21
Al Okhdood U21 crest
Al Okhdood U21
Al Okhdood U21

Now Toney is preparing with Al-Ahli to face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor tomorrow, Monday, at the Al-Inma stadium, in the first round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ahli went into the clash with Al-Watan sitting fourth in the Saudi Under-21 League table on 7 points, taken from two wins and a single draw.

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