Barcelona's signing of Anthony Gordon came as the first major deal, in line with the new working method the club wanted to apply in the transfer market: operating in complete silence and avoiding any leaks.

Everyone stuck to the plan. Any news emerging prematurely could have complicated a deal handled with the utmost secrecy, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Gordon's agents, Will Salthouse and Adam Dugdale, understood this well and regarded the condition of secrecy as proof of the seriousness of Barcelona's interest in the player.

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Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, had begun moving early. On 21 April, he travelled to London to study several attacking options, including Joao Pedro and Gordon.

Discretion remained the priority. The meeting between Gordon's agents and Deco, Bojan Krkic and Alejandro Echevarria in Barcelona, also handled with great secrecy, mattered more than it seemed at the time.

Deco's bet

Back then, Gordon featured publicly among a long list of candidates, and few could imagine Barcelona paying around 80 million euros to sign him. Deco's internal assessment told a completely different story.

The sporting director was hugely impressed by the English player and saw in him more than just a winger. He backed his ability to play as an out-and-out striker, and he particularly noticed his runs from deep with Newcastle and his knack for attacking spaces.

Signing him, then, had nothing to do with Raphinha's departure, as some believed. Offers and names arrived over the following weeks, yet Deco did not budge. Gordon remained his preferred choice.

Flick gave his approval

Deco presented Gordon's name to coach Hansi Flick during one of their regular meetings, and after studying the player, the coach approved the deal, then spoke to him directly.

That call strengthened both sides' conviction in the project. Deco also made several contacts with the player, alongside continuous communication with Salthouse and Dugdale. Only then did the deal begin to advance in earnest.

The decisive moment came on 26 May, when Deco returned to London. With all eyes fixed on Joao Pedro, already one of Barcelona's attacking options, the real purpose of Deco's trip was to close the Gordon deal.

The sporting director held the decisive meeting with Salthouse and Dugdale, tied up the last details of negotiations that had lasted weeks away from the spotlight, and returned to Barcelona with the deal done.

From unknown to surprise

Months later, Gordon became one of the most notable surprises of the start of the season. To a large section of Spanish football fans, he had been an unknown name before he adapted quickly to Barcelona.

The Englishman pressed from the wing, created chances and scored goals. He also adapted quickly to Flick's requirements, beginning to confirm Deco's view about his abilities and versatility.

So the story began on 21 April, when Deco moved quietly in London, then wrapped up on 26 May during his return to the English capital, while everyone else fussed over the name of Joao Pedro. A deal completed in silence, before Gordon began to make noise on the pitch.

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