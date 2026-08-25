Real Madrid have unveiled Ivorian forward Diomande as their newest signing, drawing a line under the club's presentation ceremonies for every deal struck during the summer transfer window. The young forward becomes the latest face to join the ranks of the Whites.

The club spelled out the details of the ceremony on their official website. President Florentino Perez received Diomande in the meeting hall, where the player signed a seven-year contract keeping him at the Bernabeu until 30 June 2033. Perez then handed him a model of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, a watch and a shirt bearing his name and the number 25, with honorary president Jose Martinez Pery looking on.

At 19, Diomande arrives from Leipzig in a deal worth 125 million euros, a fee that could rise to 140 million euros through bonuses tied to his level and performance. That makes him the most expensive signing in the history of the Spanish club.

Madrid are banking on the teenager to give their attack a serious boost. The Ivorian's abilities have made him the newest piece of the Whites' rebuilding project.

Diomande's arrival closes the book on Real Madrid's summer presentations. The list of new faces brought in to strengthen the squad for the coming season is now complete.