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Francesco Pio Esposito InterGetty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

In an official statement: Inter Milan pre-empt the clash with Real Madrid with a surprise move

Real Madrid U19 vs Inter U19
Real Madrid U19
Inter U19
UEFA Youth League
F. Esposito
Serie A
Spain
Italy

The clash on Tuesday

Inter Milan have handed young striker Francesco Pio Esposito a contract extension until 30 June 2032, a show of faith in the forward just days before the club open their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid.

In a brief official statement, Inter confirmed they had struck a deal to extend Esposito's contract, which was due to expire at the end of the current season. The 21-year-old now commits to five more seasons, having quickly established himself as a key figure for both club and country.

His wages are set to rise sharply too. Italian press reports put the new figure at around 2.7 million euros per year, a reward after English clubs registered their interest during the summer window.

A product of Inter's academy, Esposito spent two loan spells with Spezia in Serie B between 2023 and 2025. He made his Nerazzurri debut in June 2025 against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds at the Club World Cup, days before turning 20.

He has since racked up 53 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals. Esposito also started Inter's opening three Serie A fixtures this season and got off the mark with a goal against Monza.

UEFA Youth League
Real Madrid U19 crest
Real Madrid U19
RLM
Inter U19 crest
Inter U19
INT

Coach Cristian Chivu clearly trusts him. The Italian is leaning on Esposito ahead of Marcus Thuram, with the France striker still short of full fitness after the calf injury he picked up during the World Cup.

On the international stage, Esposito has been part of the Italy set-up since September 2025. Five goals in nine matches have cemented his standing as one of the brightest talents in the Italian game.

The timing matters. Inter have locked down the future of one of their most prized assets before a heavyweight European test against Real Madrid.

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