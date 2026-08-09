Brazilian Roger Ibañez has handed Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia a welcome surprise over his future, settling his position on the English offer he had received in recent weeks and giving "Al-Raqi" a strong boost before the new season.

According to reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Ibañez turned down an offer from Aston Villa. He wants to stay at Al-Ahli and has no intention of leaving.

That stance comes despite Aston Villa's interest in signing him, with the defender's future a hot topic in the corridors of Al-Ahli as European clubs circled one of the most prominent members of the backline.

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Al-Ahli's management refused to sit and wait for the verdict. They moved to secure his stay, raising the salary in a new proposal to convince him to continue with the team.

Ibañez matters to Al-Ahli. His physical strength and his ability to play in more than one position across the backline make keeping him a major gain before the campaign begins.









By making this call, the Brazilian has chosen to press on with his Al-Ahli project rather than chase a fresh challenge in the English league, closing the door on one of the biggest offers of his current transfer window.

The move lands as Al-Ahli fight to keep the spine of their squad intact after a summer of upheaval. Retaining Ibañez sends a clear message that "Al-Raqi" can still hold on to their stars in the face of European interest.

Former Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle, meanwhile, left Al-Raqi a few days ago to join Newcastle United.